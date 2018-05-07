President Donald Trump defended his nominee for CIA director Gina Haspel, despite ongoing concerns about her confirmation vote in the Senate.

“My highly respected nominee for CIA Director, Gina Haspel, has come under fire because she was too tough on Terrorists,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The president made his remarks on Monday after the Washington Post reported she was willing to step aside rather than face brutal confirmation hearings from Senate Democrats.

Despite spending 33 years in the CIA, Haspel faces questions about her role in enhanced interrogation tactics used to question terrorist detainees after 9/11.

Trump, who has urged Americans to be tougher on terrorists, highlighted Haspel’s experience as a benefit.

“Think of that, in these very dangerous times, we have the most qualified person, a woman, who Democrats want OUT because she is too tough on terror,” Trump wrote. “Win Gina!”