Donald Trump Hits John Kerry ‘Shadow Diplomacy’ on Iran Deal

President Donald Trump criticized former Secretary of State John Kerry on Monday in response to a report detailing his lobbying efforts to save the Iran deal

“The United States does not need John Kerry’s possibly illegal Shadow Diplomacy on the very badly negotiated Iran Deal,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “He was the one that created this MESS in the first place!”

Trump commented Monday after the Boston Globe revealed that the former Secretary of State was secretly speaking with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif about ways to preserve the deal.

Kerry also discussed the deal with top political officials from Germany, the European Union, and France.

Trump also mocked Kerry as “not the best negotiator” during his speech to the National Rifle Association conference.

“He never walked away from the table except to be in that bicycle race where he fell and broke his leg,” Trump said mockingly.

Publicly, Kerry has commented on Twitter about the deal, insisting that his signature foreign policy accomplishment under former President Barack Obama’s administration was “working.”

Kerry is also working on a new book which will be published on September 4.

 


