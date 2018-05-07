Donald Trump: There Is ‘No O’ in Russian ‘Witch Hunt’

President Donald Trump continued questioning the ongoing Russia investigation of his campaign by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

“There is no O, it’s called Fighting Back,” Trump wrote on Twitter, referring to possible charges of obstruction of justice in the investigation.

Trump said that it was impossible to obstruct a “made up, phony crime” alleged by Democrats in the 2016 presidential election.

“The Russia Witch Hunt is rapidly losing credibility,” he wrote. “House Intelligence Committee found No Collusion, Coordination or anything else with Russia.”

Trump referred to the special counsel as “angry Democrats” who were looking for ways to attack his administration.

He appeared pleased by recent judicial attempts to challenge Mueller’s motivations in the court investigations.

“The 13 Angry Democrats in charge of the Russian Witch Hunt are starting to find out that there is a Court System in place that actually protects people from injustice,” he wrote. “And just wait ‘till the Courts get to see your unrevealed Conflicts of Interest!”

The Russia Witch Hunt is rapidly losing credibility. House Intelligence Committee found No Collusion, Coordination or anything else with Russia. So now the Probe says OK, what else is there? How about Obstruction for a made up, phony crime.There is no O, it’s called Fighting Back — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 7, 2018