Donald Trump Opposes Don Blankenship in West Virginia: ‘No Way’ He Can Win

In this Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2015, file photo, former Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship, left, makes his way out of the Robert C. Byrd U.S. Courthouse during a break in deliberations, in Charleston, W. Va. Blankenship is finishing up his one-year federal prison sentence related to the deadliest U.S. mine explosion in four decades. According to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons website, Blankenship is set to be released Wednesday, May 10, 2017, from a halfway house in Phoenix. He must serve one year of supervised release. (AP Photo/Tyler Evert, File)
AP/Tyler Evert, File

by Charlie Spiering7 May 20180

President Donald Trump spoke out against Republican Senate primary candidate Don Blankenship in West Virginia, urging Republicans to vote for either of the two other Republican candidates.

“To the great people of West Virginia we have, together, a really great chance to keep making a big difference,” Trump wrote. “Problem is, Don Blankenship, currently running for Senate, can’t win the General Election in your State…No way!”

Trump commented on the race on Twitter on Monday morning, reacting to the news that support for Blankenship was surging ahead of Tuesday’s primary election.

Rep. Evan Jenkins and West Virginian Attorney General Patrick Morrisey have spent most of their campaign battling between each other, as few Republicans in the state thought that Blankenship could win.

A former coal executive, Blankenship was jailed for violating federal mine safety standards after 29 miners were killed in his Upper Big Branch mine in 2014.

He has spent his campaign trashing Senate Majority Mitch McConnell as a “Swamp captain” in Washington, DC and “Cocaine Mitch.” His politically incorrect style has earned the support of many Trump supporting Republicans in West Virginia.

But Trump urged voters to choose a different candidate, one that could win the general election

“Remember Alabama,” he wrote, recalling Roy Moore’s loss in the Alabama Senate race. “Vote Rep. Jenkins or A.G. Morrisey!”

 


