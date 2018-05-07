Donald Trump Plans Tuesday Decision on Iran Deal

President Donald Trump announced plans to reveal his decision on the Iran Deal on Tuesday, May 8th.

The president faces an upcoming May 12 deadline to rectify whether Iran is complying with the deal, and whether or not to renew a 120-day waiver of the sanctions.

I will be announcing my decision on the Iran Deal tomorrow from the White House at 2:00pm. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 7, 2018

Trump has repeatedly described the Iran deal as “terrible,” despite lobbying efforts from European leaders such as France and Germany to keep the deal.

“It’s insane. It’s ridiculous. It should never have been made,” Trump said in April during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

