Hillary Jokes She Considered Permanently Moving to New Zealand After ’16 Loss

Hillary Clinton joked on Monday that she thought about permanently relocating to New Zealand after her crushing 2016 presidential election loss to Donald Trump.

“I received a number of invitations from Kiwis to permanently relocate here,” Clinton said in Auckland. “I must say I really appreciated the offers and gave them some thought, but I’m going to stay put because we have work to do in my country as well.”

Clinton said she wanted to help Democrats “crack the code” to beat Trump the “reality TV” candidate” in 2020.

“Part of our problem was this unprecedented reality TV campaign and him being the first reality TV candidate in our history,” she reportedly said.

Clinton said reporters were acting like they “were watching a car wreck or train wreck all the time” in 2016 and “they couldn’t take their eyes away.”

“They didn’t know what to make of it,” Clinton said, referring to Trump’s “insults and his scapegoating and his horrible comments about people with disabilities and Latin Americans and immigrants and everybody.” She added, “It was just so hard to understand.”

Clinton then said it took a “perfect storm” of events for Trump to defeat her: “Deep currents of anger and resentment flowing through our culture. Our political press that told voters my emails were the most important story. The unprecedented intervention in our election by the FBI director. The information warfare waged from within the Kremlin.”

She added that the “forces at work in the 2016 election in the United States are still with us” not only in the United States but around the world.

“We’re having a very important struggle in the United States right now,” Clinton said. “It’s difficult to fully grasp because there are 20 stories and people are getting overwhelmed by the strange goings on we are living through.”