Police allege a Florida man tried to set a Kissimmee motel on fire to kill the child molesters he thought were inside.

Jorge Porto-Sierra was charged with four counts of attempted premeditated murder for splashing gasoline in several rooms at the Friendly Village Inn in Kissimmee, according to Orlando’s WESH TV Channel 2.

The police were called on March 7 when witnesses said that Porto-Sierra splashed gasoline on a motel room door and then smashed windows of several rooms and splashed gasoline inside. Witnesses told police that the suspect screamed, “I’m going to kill you, child molester” as he splashed the gasoline.

Two other witnesses claimed that Porto-Sierra rammed into their car and splashed gas on it, as well.

WESH TV confirmed that at least two of the motel residents are convicted child molesters, but it was not clear how the suspect knew this.

Officials allege that Porto-Sierra confessed to them saying he wanted to “barbecue all the child molesters on fire and kill them.”

Porto-Sierra did not actually light any of the splashed gasoline on fire, telling police that they arrived too soon and stopped him.

The suspect was booked into the Osceola County Jail and is being held on no bond.

