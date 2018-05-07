Ohio Gubernatorial Candidate Mike DeWine Co-Sponsored DREAM Act Amnesty for Millions of Illegal Aliens

NORTH CANTON, Ohio — The leading gubernatorial candidate in the Ohio governor’s race, Attorney General Mike DeWine previously co-sponsored the DREAM Act, an amnesty that would have legalized millions of illegal aliens.

During his tenure in Congress, DeWine — who is now attempting to align himself with President Trump’s “America First” immigration agenda — not only voted for the expansive DREAM Act amnesty in 2003 but co-sponsored the bill.

Experts with the Center for Immigration Studies say the DREAM Act, if passed, would have allowed more than two million illegal aliens to permanently remain in the United States. The legislation also would have likely led to the majority of the 12 to 30 million illegal aliens living in the U.S. getting some kind of access to permanently stay in the country.

Additionally, the DREAM Act would have triggered a flood of illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border, as even the talk of amnesty in Washington, D.C., has led to waves of illegal immigration.

Breitbart News previously reported DeWine’s record of voting nearly 15 times to give millions of illegal aliens amnesty while in Congress.

