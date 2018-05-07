Ohio Gubernatorial Candidate Mike DeWine Co-Sponsored DREAM Act Amnesty for Millions of Illegal Aliens

NORTH CANTON, Ohio — The leading gubernatorial candidate in the Ohio governor’s race, Attorney General Mike DeWine previously co-sponsored the DREAM Act, an amnesty that would have legalized millions of illegal aliens.
During his tenure in Congress, DeWine — who is now attempting to align himself with President Trump’s “America First” immigration agenda — not only voted for the expansive DREAM Act amnesty in 2003 but co-sponsored the bill.
Experts with the Center for Immigration Studies say the DREAM Act, if passed, would have allowed more than two million illegal aliens to permanently remain in the United States. The legislation also would have likely led to the majority of the 12 to 30 million illegal aliens living in the U.S. getting some kind of access to permanently stay in the country.
Additionally, the DREAM Act would have triggered a flood of illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border, as even the talk of amnesty in Washington, D.C., has led to waves of illegal immigration.
Breitbart News previously reported DeWine’s record of voting nearly 15 times to give millions of illegal aliens amnesty while in Congress.
Meanwhile, latest polls reveal that not only is DeWine’s support for amnesty for illegal aliens out of step with Ohio voters, but his support for increasing legal immigration is also counter to what voters want.
Among independents who voted for Trump in Ohio, 74 percent said they would like to see legal immigration — the U.S. admits more than 1.5 million legal immigrants annually — cut to half-a-million a year or even lower. Likewise, 84 percent of Democrats who voted for Trump said the same.
Cuts to legal immigration are very popular with Ohio’s working class and union workers, with 73 percent of voters without a college degree saying they want to see legal immigration at least slashed in half. Another 66 percent of unionized workers agreed.
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.
