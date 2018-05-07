Sarah Sanders Slams ‘Tabloid’ Washington Post Story Questioning Whether Melania Trump Lives in the White House

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders denounced the Washington Post for publishing a rumor that Melania Trump did not live in the White House, but in a Washington D.C. suburban home with her parents.

“Just when you think the Washington Post can’t get things any more wrong, they do,” Sanders replied to a reporter in the White House press briefing on Monday, calling it “an outrageous and ridiculous claim.”

The Post reported the “persistent rumor” that Trump’s wife was not living in the White House despite forceful denials from the first lady’s staff.

Sanders said that the first lady continued to live in the White House and that White House staff regularly saw her in the building.

“I think that is something that belongs in tabloid gossip, not on the front pages of the Washington Post, and I hope that they’ll do better next time,” she concluded.