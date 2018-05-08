Disgraced NY Attorney General Eric Schneiderman Accused of Stealing Victims’ Prescription Drugs

Democrat Eric Schneiderman, who has now resigned as New York’s attorney general, stands accused of a wide range of aberrant behavior, including drug abuse, according to a lengthy report.

A blockbuster May 7 expose by the New Yorker’s Ronan Farrow reported that Schneiderman, an anti-Trump, self-proclaimed activist for women’s rights, was accused by a group of women of sexually abusing them for several years.

Schneiderman, the chief law enforcement officer of the state of New York, was accused of slapping, choking, and mistreating women. He has now also been accused of stealing their prescription drugs.

Farrow published a document detailing some of the allegations written in September 2017, which read:

She told me that her boyfriend of a year, Eric Schneiderman, the Attorney General of New York, has been choking, beating, and threatening her for the entirety of their relationship and that several times he threatened to have her killed if she ever tried to leave him. She said he knows that she has a lot of really damning information about him, his alcoholism, sexual deviance, and drug use, and she worries about her safety.

Farrow also reported accusations by one of the women accusing Schneiderman of drug abuse, especially of the drug Xanax:

Manning Barish says that Schneiderman also took prescription tranquillizers [sic], and often asked her to refill a prescription that she had for Xanax, so that he could reserve “about half” the pills for himself. (Schneiderman’s spokesperson said that he has “never commandeered anyone’s medications.”) Sometimes in bed, she recalls, he would be “shaking me and grabbing my face” while demanding that she repeat such things as “I’m a little whore.” She says that he also told her, “If you ever left me, I’d kill you.”

Farrow’s story dropped hard on May 7, and life came at Schneiderman particularly fast. Only hours after the story went live, New York’s Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo had issued a demand that Schneiderman fall on his sword. Only a few hours later, the AG did, indeed, resign under pressure of the accusations in Farrow’s story.

The fall of Eric Schneiderman is a big blow to the anti-Trump movement. Schneiderman was a major voice working against President Trump’s agenda. Indeed, as Breitbart News’s Charlie Spiering reported, Schneiderman has been working against Trump for years. Schneiderman has also been the leader of a group of liberal state attorneys general filing lawsuits to curb Trump’s policies.

But it appears that Trump has the first and last laugh. As far back as 2013, Trump warned fans that Schneiderman was a disaster:

Weiner is gone, Spitzer is gone – next will be lightweight A.G. Eric Schneiderman. Is he a crook? Wait and see, worse than Spitzer or Weiner — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2013

