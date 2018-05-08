Donald Trump: ‘Stay Away’ John Kerry, ‘You Are Hurting Your Country’

President Donald Trump further ridiculed John Kerry, after reports that the former Secretary of State was working behind the scenes to save the Iran deal.

“John Kerry can’t get over the fact that he had his chance and blew it!” Trump wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. “Stay away from negotiations John, you are hurting your country!”

The president commented on the news just as he prepared to reveal his decision on what to do with the Iran deal at the White House.

Trump is likely to kill the deal, despite pleading from European leaders like French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

He also challenged Kerry on Twitter on Monday.

“The United States does not need John Kerry’s possibly illegal Shadow Diplomacy on the very badly negotiated Iran Deal,” he wrote. “He was the one that created this MESS in the first place!”

