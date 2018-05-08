Donald Trump’s Long War with New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman

President Donald Trump has a contentious history with Eric Schneiderman which may have ended with the New York Attorney General’s sudden resignation after being accused of violence against women.

It began when Schneiderman targeted Trump in 2013, by launching a fraud lawsuit against Trump University.

Trump did not hold back his criticism of the attorney general, alleging on Twitter at the time that Schneiderman was crooked.

Weiner is gone, Spitzer is gone – next will be lightweight A.G. Eric Schneiderman. Is he a crook? Wait and see, worse than Spitzer or Weiner — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2013

He also accused Schneiderman of using the lawsuit as a form of revenge after Trump questioned the validity of former President Barack Obama’s birth certificate.

There has been a systematic targeting of the Tea Party by the Obama administration. Now Schneiderman goes after me. No coincidence. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2013

Lightweight Schneiderman's suit was filed on a Saturday (unheard of) against a school with a 98% approval rating right after Obama meeting. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2013

Wow, l just found out that A.G. Schneiderman met with President Obama in Syracuse on Thursday — and sued me on Saturday! Same as IRS etc. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2013

Trump further ridiculed Schneiderman’s appearance, accusing him of wearing eyeliner.

It's Tuesday. @AGSchneiderman is wearing Revlon eyeliner today. Governor Cuomo alerted all to this. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2014

It’s Thursday. Which brand of eyeliner is the nation’s worst AG @AGSchneiderman wearing today? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2014

Trump’s playbook of total warfare was engaged as he called Schneiderman “dopey,” a “real dope,” a “total loser,” and “a lightweight” who once begged him for campaign donations.

In 2014, Trump celebrated a judicial ruling that tossed out claims against Trump University for breaking education law, since it was not licensed by the state.

That led Trump to declare victory, although the pursuit of fraud claims continued.

Lightweight @AGSchneiderman just got his ass kicked by Trump! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2014

Schneiderman continued persecuting Trump after he announced his campaign for president.

The state attorney general launched an investigation of the Trump Foundation in 2016 and continued the ongoing fraud case against Trump university.

After the 2016 election, Schneiderman’s war against Trump intensified.

The New York Attorney General launched over 100 legal or administrative actions against Republicans in Washington and the Trump administration, according to the New York Times.

In August, Schneiderman teamed up with Robert Mueller to investigate Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort, collecting evidence against him.

He also asked the New York legislature for power to bypass presidential pardons in any criminal charges against Trump’s campaign and administration aides.

Just hours before he announced his resignation, Schneiderman announced an effort to challenge the president’s cabinet member Scott Pruitt for a proposed rule change at the EPA.

Schneiderman announced his resignation on Monday evening, just hours after journalist Ronan Farrow detailed multiple allegations of physical abused from four women.