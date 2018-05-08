Donald Trump’s Long War with New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman and U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) exit a press conference to announce a multi-state lawsuit to block the Trump administration from adding a question about citizenship to the 2020 Census form, at the headquarters of District Council 37, New York City's largest public employee union, April 3, 2018 in New York City. Critics of the Trump administration's decision to reinstate the citizenship question contend that that it will frighten people in immigrant communities from responding to the census. The Trump administration has stated a citizenship question on the census will help enforce voting rights. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Drew Angerer/Getty

by Charlie Spiering8 May 20180

President Donald Trump has a contentious history with Eric Schneiderman which may have ended with the New York Attorney General’s sudden resignation after being accused of violence against women.

It began when Schneiderman targeted Trump in 2013, by launching a fraud lawsuit against Trump University.

Trump did not hold back his criticism of the attorney general, alleging on Twitter at the time that Schneiderman was crooked.

He also accused Schneiderman of using the lawsuit as a form of revenge after Trump questioned the validity of former President Barack Obama’s birth certificate.

Trump further ridiculed Schneiderman’s appearance, accusing him of wearing eyeliner.

Trump’s playbook of total warfare was engaged as he called Schneiderman “dopey,” a “real dope,” a “total loser,” and “a lightweight” who once begged him for campaign donations.

In 2014, Trump celebrated a judicial ruling that tossed out claims against Trump University for breaking education law, since it was not licensed by the state.

That led Trump to declare victory, although the pursuit of fraud claims continued.

Schneiderman continued persecuting Trump after he announced his campaign for president.

The state attorney general launched an investigation of the Trump Foundation in 2016 and continued the ongoing fraud case against Trump university.

After the 2016 election, Schneiderman’s war against Trump intensified.

The New York Attorney General launched over 100 legal or administrative actions against Republicans in Washington and the Trump administration, according to the New York Times.

In August, Schneiderman teamed up with Robert Mueller to investigate Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort, collecting evidence against him.

He also asked the New York legislature for power to bypass presidential pardons in any criminal charges against Trump’s campaign and administration aides.

Just hours before he announced his resignation, Schneiderman announced an effort to challenge the president’s cabinet member Scott Pruitt for a proposed rule change at the EPA.

Schneiderman announced his resignation on Monday evening, just hours after journalist Ronan Farrow detailed multiple allegations of physical abused from four women.

 


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.