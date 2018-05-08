NRA Dallas Convention Sets All-Time Attendance Record

The NRA enjoyed a record of 87,541 attendees at its May 4-6 Annual Meetings and Exhibits in Dallas, Texas.

These attendees came after months of student-led gun control marches and walk-outs, celebrity finger pointing–which sought to blame the NRA for the Parkland school shooting–and a focused establishment media template supporting gun control while allowing the NRA to be denigrated.

NRA’s Dana Loesch tweeted:

New record attendance for #NRAAM: 87,154 law-abiding attendees over the three-day weekend in Dallas. #2A — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 7, 2018

Breitbart News reported that donations to the NRA’s Political PAC literally tripled, compared with January, after student gun control activists and celebrities began blaming the NRA for the Parkland shooting.

Then came March, and the NRA broke a 15-year record by receiving nearly $2.5 million in donations. The Miami Herald reported that the nearly $2.5 million was “the most money raised by the NRA’s political arm in one month since June 2003.”

Now the NRA can also point to the 87,541 who attended the Dallas convention and set a record there.

In addition to the record crowd, President Trump was present at the Dallas convention. He spoke to thousands of convention attendees on Friday, saying, ““Your second amendment rights … will never, ever be under siege as long as I am president. … We believe that our liberty is a gift from our Creator, that no government can ever take it away.”

