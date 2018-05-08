Ohio’s Christina Hagan: GOP ‘Should Be Delivering’ on ‘America First’ Agenda, American ‘People Just Want Us to Lead’

NORTH CANTON, Ohio — Ohio’s “America First” congressional candidate in the 16th District, Christina Hagan, told SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight that the Republican-controlled Congress “should be delivering” on President Trump’s agenda on immigration, trade, and economic nationalism.

In an interview with Breitbart News’ Editors-at-Large Rebecca Mansour and Joel Pollack, Hagan — whose congressional GOP primary race is Tuesday, May 8 — made her final plea to voters, calling out the GOP establishment for failing to deliver on Trump’s agenda.

Hagan said:

A lot of [the Democratic] base switched over to send our president because he knew what they needed to hear and he knew what he needed to fight for. And unfortunately, the Republican Party is falling short on this… they should be delivering in Congress. They should be delivering in the Senate. And they’re doing exactly what I’ve seen in the state of Ohio where you have the trifecta of power and then you do nothing because you’re afraid of your own shadow. People just want us to lead. [Emphasis added]

Hagan has faced fierce opposition from the pro-amnesty Chamber of Commerce and GOP establishment, with the corporate lobby and political elite spending more than one million dollars to stop her from getting to Congress, as Breitbart News reported.

During an interview on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Hagan spoke about her initiative to stop U.S. foreign aid to Mexico until the foreign country helps the Trump administration end the current southern border crisis and drug trafficking.