Warren Police Department officers are searching a Macomb Township property for the remains of 12-year-old Kimberly King, who disappeared nearly 40 years ago in 1979.

King is one of many possible victims of a convicted child murderer, allegedly responsible for a number of heinous killings in the 1970s and 80s. While staying at her grandparents’ home, King had planned to stay overnight with her friend across the street. She never made it there and was reported missing the next day.

The property upon which authorities allegedly expect to find King’s body could be the final resting place for as many as four others. It is very close to the area child murderer Arthur Nelson Ream directed them in 2008 when he led officers to the remains of 13-year-old Cindy Zarzycki.

“It’s bittersweet, but by finding those remains we might bring closure to these families,” Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said, speaking to Fox News. “We have probable cause to believe that (Kimberly) is buried there,” he explained. “We also believe that there’s maybe four to six other girls that have been reported missing that are buried there. We certainly are convinced we have the right area. It’s just a sad type of situation.”