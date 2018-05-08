Republican Establishment, Corporate Lobby Defeats ‘America First’ Candidate Christina Hagan in Ohio

NORTH CANTON, Ohio — In Ohio’s 16th Congressional District, “America First” candidate Christina Hagan, 29-years-old, was outspent and defeated by the Republican establishment-backed Anthony Gonzalez.

Gonzalez, who previously called “Never Trump” Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) his “man crush,” has beat out Hagan in the congressional race after the pro-amnesty Chamber of Commerce and corporate donors poured in hundreds of thousands of dollars against Hagan.

Hagan trailed Gonzalez in the 16th District with only 12 points between the two.

Hagan ran her campaign on the America First agenda of defending the unborn, less immigration, an end to job-killing free trade deals, and bringing U.S. troops home from foreign wars.

In the midst of the campaign, Hagan swept into national attention as the darling of the America First movement, garnering small dollar donations from around the country in the process, from voters who wrote messages saying they are fed up with the Republican establishment.

"Christina is a young mother who had her first child while in the State House of Representatives in Ohio. She worked as a waitress at a local Italian restaurant to pay off her student loan debt while she was pregnant and in the state legislature." https://t.co/SKdRFGIbU6 — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) May 8, 2018