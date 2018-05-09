Columbia University: ‘God Hates Guns, Loves Gay Porn’

Columbia University’s Lenfest Center for the Arts bears the message “GOD HATES GUNS, LOVES GAY PORN” prominently blazoned on the exterior of the building, according to a report Wednesday from the Catholic League.

The University bills its Center for the Arts as “a dynamic new hub for cultural and civic exchange in Upper Manhattan” offering “unprecedented opportunities for the presentation and generation of contemporary art across disciplines.”

According to Carol Becker, Dean of the School of the Arts, the goal of the center is “to create a welcoming venue where every space can be activated by the work of students, faculty and guest artists in film, theatre, writing and visual arts, opening our doors to new collaborations both across the University and our community.”

Catholic League president Bill Donohue noted the irony of the center’s message.

“So this is the message—‘God Loves Gay Porn’—that the Ivy League school says contributes to ‘cultural and civic exchange’ and ‘contemporary scholarship.’ The bar doesn’t get much lower than this,” Donohue said.

“Imagine paying $60,000 a year to get an education like this? There must be a lack of street artists in that neighborhood,” he added.

