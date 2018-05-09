Sheriff: Concealed Carrier Pulled Gun, Fatally Shot Assailant While Being Robbed at Gunpoint

Florida’s Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says a concealed carrier was able to pull his gun and fatally shoot an assailant while being robbed at gunpoint Tuesday morning.

The concealed carry permit holder was a white male in his 60s and the deceased suspect was a Hispanic male in his 20s.

According to Fox 35, the OCSO said the concealed permit holder was using an ATM at a Wells Fargo just after 2:30 a.m. when the attempted armed robbery occurred. Although at gunpoint, the concealed permit holder managed to pull his gun and shoot, while simultaneously trying to get to his car and flee the attack.

The sheriff’s office reports that the concealed permit holder actually left, calling 911 from his car, but returned to the scene to speak to deputies when they arrived.

WSVN reports the robbery suspect was taken to the hospital, where he died.

