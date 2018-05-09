Donald Trump Announces Freedom for American Citizens Detained in North Korea

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday morning that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was returning from North Korea after successfully negotiating the release of three American citizens.

“I am pleased to inform you that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in the air and on his way back from North Korea with the 3 wonderful gentlemen that everyone is looking so forward to meeting,” Trump announced on Twitter. “They seem to be in good health.”

Kim Dong-chul of Virginia was detained in 2015, sentenced to ten years in prison on charges of espionage and subversion. Accounting Professor Tony Kim and Pyongyang University Professor Kim Hak-song were both detained in 2017.

Trump also announced he would travel to Andrews Air Force Base to personally welcome the three freed detainees home to the United States.

“Secretary Pompeo and his ‘guests’ will be landing at Andrews Air Force Base at 2:00 A.M. in the morning,” he wrote. “I will be there to greet them. Very exciting!”

Trump praised Pompeo’s successful meeting with Kim, looking forward to his upcoming summit with the North Korean dictator.

“Also, good meeting with Kim Jong Un,” he wrote. “Date & Place set.”

