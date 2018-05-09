Donald Trump Suggests Taking Away Credentials from ‘Fake News’ Media at the White House

President Donald Trump called out the mainstream media for negative bias, questioning whether the “corrupt” journalists should have media credentials at the White House.

“The Fake News is working overtime,” Trump wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

He pointed to a Media Research Center report that 90 percent of media coverage of the president was negative.

“Why do we work so hard in working with the media when it is corrupt?” he asked. “Take away credentials?”

Trump has largely maintained access for White House reporters, frequently answering their questions during press pool events, despite only having one major press conference since becoming president. The president continues to hold joint press conferences when heads of state visit the White House.