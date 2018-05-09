Donald Trump Warns Iran of ‘Very Severe Consequences’ if They Restart Nuclear Program

President Donald Trump advised Iran not to resume their nuclear weapons program in comments to reporters on Wednesday.

“I would advise Iran not to start their nuclear program,” he said. “I would advise them very strongly. If they do, there will be very severe consequences.”

Trump made his remarks to reporters prior to a cabinet meeting at the White House, a day after announcing his decision to exit the Iran nuclear deal.

Iranian lawmakers responded to Trump’s decision by burning an American flag and chanting death to America.

President Hassan Rouhani said that after Trump’s announcement Iran could begin enrichment of nuclear material “if necessary” but said they would wait to discuss terms with other members of the deal such as the European Union before making a decision.

“Everything depends on our national interests,” Rouhani said, according to the Associated Press.