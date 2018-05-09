Housing Developer Warns: Tenants with Firearms Will Be Evicted

A housing developer with multiple properties in New Jersey is warning that tenants who possess, store, or carry firearms on their developments will face a “notice to vacate.”

The developer, RPM Development Group, issued a notice of the policy to all residents and that notice was acquired and published by the New Jersey Second Amendment Society.

Breitbart News spoke with RPM General Counsel David Steinberg, who confirmed that the policy says, “No one will be permitted to store, or carry a gun or rifle, or any other type of firearm of any kind in the building, or on the grounds.”

The notice goes on to say, “If it is discovered that you do have a firearm of any kind on this property, you will received a Notice to Cease, followed by a Notice to Vacate.”

Under this policy, law-abiding tenants would be unable to carry firearms on property for defense of themselves and their families. They would also be unable to keep firearms on property for sporting/target shooting events in which they may wish to participate off-property.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.