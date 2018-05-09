UN Pushes for ‘Paris Agreement on Steroids’

The United Nations is to vote later this week for a climate treaty “on steroids” – stronger, more all-encompassing and more legally binding than the ailing Paris accord.
Fox News reports:
A proposal for bringing international environmental law under one legally binding treaty at the United Nations will be up for a preliminary vote later this week at the U.N. General Assembly. The United States U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley tells Fox News in a statement that the U.S. won’t support the measure.
The Global Pact for the environment has the backing of French President Emmanuel Macron and the United Nations Secretary General António Guterres, and is being sponsored by France at the world body. It seeks to consolidate what it calls the “fragmented nature of environmental law,” and “codify” it, and make it accessible to all citizens.
In a statement to Fox News, Haley said that, “When international bodies attempt to force America into vague environmental commitments, it’s a sure sign that American citizens and businesses will get stuck paying a large bill without getting large benefits. The proposed global compact is not in our interests, and we oppose it.”
According to Marc Morano, bestselling author of The Politically Incorrect Guide to Climate Change, the proposed treaty is far more dangerous than the Paris Climate Accord from which President Trump extricated the U.S. last year.
He told Fox:
“This new global environmental pact will have more teeth and cover more aspects of human civilization than the U.N.-Paris climate pact. This new environmental pact is looking to be the U.N. Paris agreement on steroids because they are making it binding, and it appears even wider in scope.”
James Delingpole is a writer, journalist, and columnist. He is the executive editor at Breitbart London Follow him on Twitter: @JamesDelingpole
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.