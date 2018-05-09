WATCH: Son of Denver’s Democrat Mayor Curses at Officer During Traffic Stop

The 22-year-old son of Denver’s mayor got into some hot water with a police officer who pulled him over, using racial slurs against the officer and threatening him, according to an officer’s body cam video of the incident.

“My dad’s the mayor, you f***ing f**got,” Jordan Hancock, son of Democrat Mayor Michael Hancock, told the officer, according to the video released Tuesday.

The Aurora, Colorado, police officer pulled Hancock over for driving 65 miles per hour (mph) in a 40 mph zone and gave him a speeding ticket on March 23 before 8 a.m., Denver 7 reported.

But instead of obeying the officer, the mayor’s son berated him and yelled profanities at him.

“Guess what, I’m about to get you fired you f***ing b***h,” Hancock said at one point during the video.

The officer reminded Hancock that he was in Aurora and not Denver and said sarcastically, “Your father is going to be proud.”

Later, the officer wrote on the ticket, “Attitude very poor- see video.”

When Hancock appeared in court Monday morning, he agreed to a $250 fine and told the judge he was speeding because he was running late. He did not answer any reporters’ questions about the tirade.

The Denver mayor’s office released a statement addressing the incident, saying that Jordan has “apologized to the officer.”

“We addressed this matter with Jordan and he has apologized to the officer,” Mayor Michael Hancock’s office said in a statement. “While we do not support nor condone his inexcusable actions and words during this traffic stop, we love our son dearly and support him.”

The Aurora Police Department refused to comment on the video but said it is launching an internal investigation into how the video got leaked to the press.