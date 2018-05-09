‘Why Wouldn’t We Win?’ Donald Trump Celebrates Successful Republican Primaries

President Donald Trump celebrated the conclusion of several Republican primaries across the country and looked forward to the midterm elections.

“The Republican Party had a great night,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Tremendous voter energy and excitement, and all candidates are those who have a great chance of winning in November.”

Republicans held primary elections in West Virginia, Indiana, Ohio, and North Carolina.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey defeated the establishment-favored Rep. Evan Jenkins (R-WV) and coal businessman Don Blankenship, signaling a big victory for grassroots conservatives.

Outsider businessman Mike Braun won the Indiana Senate Republican primary, defeating two Republican congressmen currently serving in Washington, DC.

In North Carolina, Rep. Walter Jones (R-NC) survived a tough primary challenge by lobbyist Scott Dacey.

Trump specifically praised Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine who won the Republican primary for Governor of Ohio over his opponent Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor, who was backed by outgoing Gov. John Kasich.

“He will be a great Governor with a heavy focus on HealthCare and Jobs,” Trump wrote. “His Socialist opponent in November should not do well, a big failure in last job!”

Trump signaled optimism that Republicans would do well in the midterms.

“The Economy is sooo strong, and with Nancy Pelosi wanting to end the big Tax Cuts and Raise Taxes, why wouldn’t we win?”

