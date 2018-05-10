Disney Workers Forced to Train Their Foreign Replacements End Legal Battle

American Disney workers who were laid off and forced to train their foreign replacements have ended their legal battle after years of attempting to hold the corporation accountable.

In a press conference with Sara Black from Protect U.S. Workers — the attorney who represented the fired American workers — announced that after multiple legal fights, the workers would be giving up.

“We lost because what Disney did is legal. It is acceptable in this nation,” Blackwell said of the H-1B visa program which was used by the Disney Corporation to lay off Americans and replace them with young, male Indian nationals.

In total, as Breitbart News chronicled, 250 Disney workers were laid off by Disney and replaced with H-1B foreign guest workers. Those Americans were also forced to train their foreign replacements.

Disney under Investigation for H-1B Abuse, Say Feds https://t.co/XX7bqHPIOf — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) June 2, 2017

The H-1B visa allows for Americans to be displaced from their white-collar jobs, and in many cases are even forced to train their foreign replacements as a stipulation of their severance.

Oftentimes, importing a foreign worker on the H-1B visa is the first step in a multinational corporations’ effort to outsource the American job, as the foreign worker arrives in the U.S., is trained in the job, and then is eventually sent back overseas with the job.

As Breitbart News reported, a study last year admitted that the H-1B visa program has displaced American workers while importing mostly cheaper, Indian nationals to take coveted high-paying U.S. jobs.

Last year, a letter to Congress noted that Disney was being investigated for laying off Americans and hiring foreigners in their place.

Every year, more than 100,000 foreign workers are brought to the U.S. on the H-1B visa and are allowed to stay for up to six years. That number has ballooned to potentially hundreds of thousands each year, as universities and non-profits are exempt from the cap.