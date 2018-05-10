Donald Trump Announces June Meeting with Kim Jong-un in Singapore

President Donald Trump revealed that Singapore would be the site of his planned meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, scheduled for June 12.

“The highly anticipated meeting between Kim Jong Un and myself will take place in Singapore on June 12th,” Trump wrote on Twitter on Thursday. “We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace!”

Trump spent weeks teasing the announcement of the location, at one point citing his preference for a meeting at the DMZ on the border of North Korea and South Korea.

Singapore is a location close to North Korea, but the country is considered neutral territory.

The president is eager to make a peace deal with North Korea but has repeatedly vowed to walk away from negotiations if Jong-un is unwilling to denuclearize the peninsula.

“Both sides want to negotiate a deal. I think it’s going to be a very successful deal. I think we have a really good shot at making it successful,” Trump told reporters on Wednesday. “But lots of things can happen.”