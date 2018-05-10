Donald Trump Mocks ‘Cryin’ Chuck Schumer’ Hypocrisy on Iran Deal

President Donald Trump ridiculed Senate Minority leader Church Schumer on Thursday for his hypocrisy on the Iran deal.

“Senator Cryin’ Chuck Schumer fought hard against the Bad Iran Deal, even going at it with President Obama, and then Voted AGAINST it!” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Now he says I should not have terminated the deal – but he doesn’t really believe that!”

Schumer criticized Trump after the president announced that he was withdrawing from the Iran deal, despite voting against the deal in 2015.

“The right thing to do would have been to try to come up, with our allies, with an agreement on those issues and let the nuclear part of this continue as it is, because it’s not being violated in any way,” Schumer said on Tuesday after Trump canceled the deal.

The president also needled Schumer for opposing his decision to fire James Comey, despite his criticism of the FBI director in 2016.