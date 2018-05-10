Trump at Indiana Rally: ‘We Defend the Right to Self-Defense’

During a Thursday night rally in Elkhart, Indiana, Trump warned of Democrats’ relentless attacks on the Second Amendment and made clear that he and Republicans will “defend the right to self-defense.”

Trump said, “We defend the Second Amendment and don’t kid yourself, it is under siege.” He later added, “Never believe that your Second Amendment is not under siege. ”

His said these things to bolster his efforts in juxtaposing Democrats with Republicans, contrasting pro-gun control politicians with those who are fighting to defend the Second Amendment.

Trump said of himself and his party, “We defend the right to self-defense.” This statement gets down to fundamentals, as did so many statements he made last week during his speech at the NRA Annual Meetings in Dallas.

Speaking in Dallas, Trump stressed that our rights come form God, not from government. He said, “We believe that our liberty is a gift from our Creator, that no government can ever take it away.”

The knowledge that the Second Amendment protects the right to self-defense is essential to our freedom. The knowledge that the right to self-defense comes from God rather than government is essential not only to our freedom, but also to understanding the convictions that underpinned the documents written and signed by our Founding Fathers.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.