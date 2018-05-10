Trump Calls Out Democrat for Wearing ‘I Do Not Believe in Borders’ T-Shirt

President Trump called out Democratic National Committee Chairman Rep. Keith Ellison (D-MN) for wearing a t-shirt that promoted open borders during a rally on Thursday in Elkhart, Indiana.
This week, Ellison was seen wearing a t-shirt that read “I do not believe in borders” in Spanish, during a May Day parade in Minneapolis, Minnesota, as Breitbart News reported.
Trump, during the Indiana rally, called Ellison out as “an example” of the Democratic Party’s extreme open borders views when it comes to illegal and legal immigration.
Trump said:
We have the worst immigration laws in the history of mankind. We’re slowly getting them changed, we want to make it quick, so give me some reinforcements, please.
Last week, as an example, the deputy chair of the Democratic National Committee, Congressman Keith Ellison — you know him — marched in a parade wearing a t-shirt that read, he was very proud of it, ‘I do not believe in borders.’ [Emphasis added]
But I have a lot of respect for Keith Ellison, you know why? Does everyone know why? So when I announced on June 16, he was being interviewed by George Stephanopoulos on ABC. And in the interview, this was a couple days after I announced and Keith Ellison said ‘You know he’s going to win, don’t you?’
…
A vote for a Democrat in November is a vote for those [open] borders. And we have to do something strong. We’re going to build the wall, we’re already starting the wall. [Emphasis added]
Trump also called on the Republican-controlled Congress to end the Diversity Visa Lottery — which imports more than 50,000 random foreign nationals every year — and said he would continue to push for a merit-based legal immigration system where most-likely-to-assimilate foreigners are prioritized.
“We’re going to go eventually when I get the votes, I need Republicans, we’re going to go eventually to a merit-based system of immigration,” Trump said as the crowd cheered. “Merit, you come in on merit.”
