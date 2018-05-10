Trump Calls Out Democrat for Wearing ‘I Do Not Believe in Borders’ T-Shirt

This week, Ellison was seen wearing a t-shirt that read “I do not believe in borders” in Spanish, during a May Day parade in Minneapolis, Minnesota, as Breitbart News reported.

Trump, during the Indiana rally, called Ellison out as “an example” of the Democratic Party’s extreme open borders views when it comes to illegal and legal immigration.

Trump said:

We have the worst immigration laws in the history of mankind. We’re slowly getting them changed, we want to make it quick, so give me some reinforcements, please.

Last week, as an example, the deputy chair of the Democratic National Committee, Congressman Keith Ellison — you know him — marched in a parade wearing a t-shirt that read, he was very proud of it, ‘I do not believe in borders.’ [Emphasis added]

But I have a lot of respect for Keith Ellison, you know why? Does everyone know why? So when I announced on June 16, he was being interviewed by George Stephanopoulos on ABC. And in the interview, this was a couple days after I announced and Keith Ellison said ‘You know he’s going to win, don’t you?’

…

A vote for a Democrat in November is a vote for those [open] borders. And we have to do something strong. We’re going to build the wall, we’re already starting the wall. [Emphasis added]