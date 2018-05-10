U.S. ‘Condemns’ Iranian Missile Attacks on Israel, ‘Strongly’ Supports ‘Israel’s Right to Act in Defense’

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders issued a statement Thursday morning condemning Iranian missile attacks on Israel and “strongly” supporting “Israel’s right to act in self-defense.”

“The United States condemns the Iranian regime’s provocative rocket attacks from Syria against Israeli citizens, and we strongly support Israel’s right to act in self-defense,” said Sanders in the statement.

Iran fired about 20 missiles at Israel from Syria on Tuesday. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Iron Dome aerial defense system intercepted some of the missiles that targeted the Golan Heights, but not all.

Sanders went on to say:

“The Iranian regime’s deployment into Syria of offensive rocket and missile systems aimed at Israel is an unacceptable and highly dangerous development for the entire Middle East. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) bears full responsibility for the consequences of its reckless actions, and we call on the IRGC and its militant proxies, including Hizballah, to take no further provocative steps. “The United States also calls on all nations to make clear that the Iranian regime’s actions pose a severe threat to international peace and stability.

Early Thursday morning in Jerusalem, Israel’s army revealed that it had struck back with hits overnight on dozens of Iranian military targets located in Syria, according to AFP.

The IDF struck an SA22 aerial interception system as part of a wide-scale attack against Iranian military sites in Syria pic.twitter.com/dFGXIwMT45 — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) May 10, 2018

Russian military said that Israel’s strike involved more than 70 missiles, but that more than half were shot down by Syrian air defenses, according to the Associated Press which noted it was the “was the biggest Israeli strike in Syria since the 1973 war.”

