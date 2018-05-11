Indiana Man Accused of Sexually Molesting Girl Since She Was Five Years Old

A Richmond, Indiana, man has been charged with the alleged sexual molestation of a girl since she was five years old, police say.

Laureano Santiago, 37, was arrested after the victim, now 11, told her mother she had a “big secret” that the man had been raping her since she was five. The mother brought the case to the Children’s Justice and Advocacy Center which, in turn, alerted police to the accusations, the Richmond Palladium-Item reported.

Officials arrested Santiago and charged him with two Level One felonies and a single Level Four felony.

According to court documents, the first Level One court charges Santiago of engaging in sexual intercourse with the girl when she was ten. The second count charges him with rape when the girl was only five. And the Level Four charge accuses Santiago of fondling or touching the girl when she was eight.

A Level One felony carries a sentence of between 20 and 40 years in prison, while a Level Four charge carries a possible sentence of between two and 12 years.

A hearing has not yet been scheduled.

