NRA Sues Gov. Cuomo and New York’s Financial Regulator for Alleged ‘Blacklisting Campaign’

The NRA filed suit against Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) and New York’s financial regulator for what it claims is a “blacklisting campaign” against the organization.

On May 3, Breitbart News reported that New York declared NRA’s Carry Guard program “illegal” and barred it from being marketed in the state. The state canceled policies of New Yorkers who already had Carry Guard.

Reuters reports that the NRA’s suit against Cuomo and the financial regulator alleges they acted to prevent the NRA from “[speaking] freely about gun-related issues and defend the Second Amendment.”

The NRA’s suit was filed in the wake of a $7 million fine being levied against Carry Guard insurance provider Lockton Companies LLC. The New York State Department of Financial Services also fined former Carry Guard insurance provider Chubb Ltd. $1.3 million.

An NRA attorney said the fines were the “culmination of years of political activism by Cuomo against the NRA and gun rights organizations.”

Cuomo described the NRA suit as “a futile and desperate attempt to advance its dangerous agenda to sell more guns.”

