Penn Live Endorses Lou Barletta: ‘Trump Has Not Had a More Loyal Lieutenant’

Penn Live, a local Pennsylvania publication, endorsed Rep. Lou Barletta (R-PA) for the Pennsylvania Senate Republican primary, arguing that Barletta is the most “loyal lieutenant” President Donald Trump has ever had.

Penn Live wrote:

Trump has not had a more loyal lieutenant than U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta. The Hazleton Republican helped run Trump’s Pennsylvania operation, served on the new White House’s transition team,and was even briefly mentioned as a potential cabinet secretary.

“If Pennsylvania Republicans want to see Trump’s agenda advanced for the remainder of his first term, they should pick Lou Barletta as their nominee in next Tuesday’s primary election,” the Pennsylvania publication added.

The Penn Live editorial board then argued that Barletta will have the best chance of defeating Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) in the general election.

Penn Live continued, “He is also the candidate best positioned to challenge Casey since the contrasts between the two men could not be more clear.”

Rep. Lou Barletta (R-PA) raised more than $1.2 million during the first quarter of 2018, setting a record for the most money he has raised since entering the race to defeat Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) in the 2018 midterm election.

In February, the Republican party of Pennsylvania unanimously voted to endorse Rep. Lou Barletta for the U.S. Senate.

Several prominent politicians and conservatives have endorsed Barletta for the U.S. Senate seat to defeat Sen. Casey, including President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA), the entire Pennsylvania Republican congressional delegation, as well as dozens of Pennsylvania state lawmakers.

Barletta told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview that if he were in the Senate, he could be “the difference, just that one vote,” to repeal Obamacare, secure America’s borders, and stop illegal immigration.

President Donald Trump argued in February that Barletta will “make a FANTASTIC Senator.”

Trump wrote, “Rep. Lou Barletta, a Great Republican from Pennsylvania who was one of my very earliest supporters, will make a FANTASTIC Senator.”

President Trump added, “He is strong & smart, loves Pennsylvania & loves our Country! Voted for Tax Cuts, unlike Bob Casey, who listened to Tax Hikers Pelosi and Schumer!”

Penn Live concluded, “Republican primary voters should choose Barletta on Tuesday.”