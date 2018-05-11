Police Allege Woman Stalked Man, Sent 65,000 Texts After Only One Date

An Arizona woman has been accused of stalking a man after she broke into his home and for sending him an incredible 65,000 text messages after dating him only one time via an online dating app.

Police in Paradise Valley, Arizona, reported that they warned Jacqueline Ades, 31, multiple times to leave the victim alone but ultimately arrested her when the man called them to report that remote surveillance alerted him that she was walking around inside his home, Fox 59 reported.

When police arrived at the home they allegedly discovered Ades taking a bath.

Police say that after her arrest, a search of her car revealed on the front seat a large butcher knife found sitting on top of a sheaf of court orders warning her to stay away from the man and his home.

Despite the arrest for trespassing, police say Ades continued texting the man even after she was released from jail. Some of the messages, police alleged, warned the man that “harm may come to him.”

“Ades allegedly sent about 65,000 text messages to the man’s phone. The victim said that she sent about 500 text messages to him a day, court documents said,” Fox 59 reported.

Court documents reveal that one of the threatening message read, “…Don’t ever try to leave me…I’ll kill you…I don’t wanna be a murderer.” Another message allegedly told the man how she wanted to bathe in his blood. Yet another supposedly said she would “wear his skull.”

Neighbors also told police that the woman was hanging around the street outside the man’s home and kept telling them she was their neighbor’s wife.

Ades was finally arrested a second time, but was charged with the more serious crimes of threatening, stalking, and harassment.

“When you’re finding love, not everything is perfect,” Ades told the media.

