‘Progressive’ Congressional Candidate’s Ad: ‘F*ck the NRA’

Congressional candidate Pat Davis released a new ad Friday that opens with him looking into the camera, saying, “F*ck the NRA.”

Davis is a self-described “progressive.” Fox 8 reports that he is also “a former Washington DC police officer” who is now vying for an open Congressional seat in Albuquerque.

The ad opens with Davis saying, “F*ck the NRA,” then alleging the organization support policies that have “resulted in dead children, dead mothers, and dead fathers.”

He then proudly says, “I’m Pat Davis, and I approved this message. Because if Congress won’t change our gun laws, we’re changing Congress.”

One of the banners that appears on the screen during the ad is that of Michael Bloomberg-funded Moms Demand Action. That group formed in the wake of the attack on Sandy Hook Elementary School and pushed expanded background checks in response to that shooting in which the gunman stole his firearms.

The NRA’s Jennifer Baker declined to give any response to the ad, saying, “We would hate to dignify this with a response because it’s just crass language and a desperate attempt to get attention.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.