Coroner: Man Kidnaps Ex-Girlfriend, Dies After She Shoots Him

The Anderson County, South Carolina, coroner says 36-year-old Rodney Nixon allegedly kidnapped his ex-girlfriend then died after she shot him in the chest

Fox Carolina reports that coroner Greg Shore indicated “Nixon [allegedly] broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home on Grady Hall Road and assaulted a male subject in the house before kidnapping the female victim.” He allegedly forced his ex-girlfriend to drive at gunpoint, but she was able to get the gun from him when they pulled over for gas.

She subsequently shot in him in the chest, killing him.

Shore said, “This would have been a very bad outcome for everybody if she had not shot him.”

The male subject Nixon allegedly assaulted was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.