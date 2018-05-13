Donald Trump: Senate Should Not Get August Break if They Fail to Get Work Done

President Donald Trump endorsed the idea that the Senate should not get an August break if they failed to move a funding bill foward.

“The Senate should get funding done before the August break, or NOT GO HOME,” Trump wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

Congress faces a deadline at the end of September to pass another funding bill. Congress either has to pass major legislation or rely on a continuing resolution to push the funding battle pass the election.

But Trump signaled that he wanted full funding for his budget priorities and approval of his nominees.

“Wall and Border Security should be included,” he wrote. “Also waiting for approval of almost 300 nominations, worst in history. Democrats are doing everything possible to obstruct, all they know how to do. STAY!”

A growing number of conservative members of congress are making the same pitch to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“If Congress hasn’t passed a budget and regular appropriations bills by August, they shouldn’t be able to go on vacation,” said Sen. Joni Ernst in a Joint Select Committee hearing on Budget and Appropriations Process Reform.