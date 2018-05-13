On Mother’s Day, Donald Trump Remembers His Mother Mary MacLeod

President Donald Trump wished American mothers a Happy Mother’s Day on Sunday and remembered his own mother, Mary MacLeod.

“She was just incredible, warm, loving, really smart, could be tough if she had to be, but basically she was a really nice person,” Trump said.

The video featured a picture of his mother, who emigrated from Scotland before meeting and marrying his father Fred Trump at a young age in New York City. She died in 2000.

“So much of what I’ve done and so much of what I’ve become is because of my mother,” Trump said. “I miss her a lot.”

Trump praised all mothers for their contributions to the country. He pointed out that America’s mothers helped them win independence from England, pioneering the West, and working to build an arsenal in World War II.

“Since the earliest days of our Republic, America’s strength has come from the love and courage and devotion of our mothers,” he said.