NARAL Mother’s Day Message: ‘Choosing an Abortion Is an Act of Love’

Abortion advocates have chosen to honor Mother’s Day by celebrating killing children in the womb with messages on social media praising women’s choice to have an abortion.

NARAL Pro-Choice America, formerly known as the National Abortion Rights Action League, commemorated the feast of motherhood by retweeting slogans promoting abortion as an act of “love.”

In another tweet, NARAL targeted African Americans, claiming that black women are “243% more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white women.”

What NARAL failed to mention is that is that black children in America are more than 300 percent more likely to be aborted than white babies.

Black women are 243% more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white women. We CAN and we MUST do better. https://t.co/LbMnt1s4aK #MothersDay — NARAL (@NARAL) May 13, 2018

Currently in America, there are 501 abortions of black babies for every 1,000 live births as opposed to just 138 among whites. This means that blacks are aborted at 3.6 times the rate of whites in the United States.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), between 2007 and 2010, nearly 35.4 percent of the deaths by abortion in the United States happened to black babies, despite the fact that blacks represented only 12.8 percent of the population.

The high rate of abortion in the black community is not the product of chance. Abortion giant Planned Parenthood specifically targets women of color for abortion by placing 79 percent of its surgical abortion facilities within walking distance of minority neighborhoods.

In its 2017 annual report, Planned Parenthood said that 94.3 percent of pregnant women seeking its help end up getting an abortion, whereas only 0.6 percent get adoption referrals and 5.1 percent get prenatal care of any kind.

As the Rev. Clenard Childress, pastor of the New Calvary Baptist Church in Montclair, New Jersey, has said, “The most dangerous place for an African American is in the womb.”

Abortion is currently the leading cause of death in America, but far more so for the black community, and accounts for more black deaths than homicide or any disease, including cancer and heart disease.

Despite the iniquitous targeting of blacks for abortion, the only message that NARAL sees fit to send on Mother’s Day is a message of fear.

For NARAL, it would seem that the only good child is a dead child, and the best mothers are those whose children are no more.

