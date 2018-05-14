Democrats Push Immigration Crackdown…on Deportation Agents

Democrats in the Senate are pushing an immigration crackdown on U.S. Border Patrol agents and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents who are responsible for arresting and deporting illegal aliens.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) has introduced legislation titled the “Department of Homeland Security Accountability and Transparency Act” that would tie up Border Patrol and ICE agents in regulatory red tape, forcing them to document every single time they stop or question suspected illegal aliens and border-crossers.

Gillibrand announced the legislation in Vox, telling the left-wing website:

Keeping our country safe cannot come at a cost to basic human rights. When border patrol agents stop and question people in New York and in many places across the country, they aren’t keeping data about why they targeted a particular person or what happened during their encounter. [Emphasis added]

The law would likely slow Border Patrol and ICE agents down from enforcing current immigration laws, where any illegal alien in the U.S. is eligible for deportation unless they have special protections like enrollment in the President Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

Gillibrand’s legislation would mandate Border Patrol and ICE to document the date, time, place, and reason for each time agents stop or question a suspected illegal alien.

Already, because of the booming illegal alien population and a spike in border crossings, Border Patrol and ICE agents are bogged down with trying to not only prevent more illegal immigration but also deport illegal aliens living throughout the U.S.