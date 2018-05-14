Donald Trump Officially Opens U.S. Embassy in ‘Historic and Sacred Land of Jerusalem’

US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and US President's daughter Ivanka Trump unveil an inauguration plaque during the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem on May 14, 2018. - The United States moved its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem after months of global outcry, Palestinian anger and exuberant praise from Israelis over President Donald Trump's decision tossing aside decades of precedent. (Photo by Menahem KAHANA / AFP) (Photo credit should read MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP/Getty Images)
MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP/Getty Images

by Charlie Spiering14 May 20180

President Donald Trump delivered a video address at the ceremony opening the official United States embassy in Jerusalem, recognizing the historic impact of his decision.

“The plain reality that Israel’s capital is Jerusalem,” Trump said, calling the decision about the location of the embassy “a long time coming.”

Trump announced his decision to relocate the U.S. embassy in December 2017, fulfilling a campaign promise.

“Today we follow through on this recognition and open our embassy in the historic and sacred land of Jerusalem and we’re opening it many, many years ahead of schedule,” he said.

He asserted that the United States was still committed to peace in the Middle East and between Israel and the Palestinians.

“We extend a hand in friendship to Israel, the Palestinians, and to all of their neighbors,” he said. “May there be peace.”


