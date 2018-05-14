Donald Trump Officially Opens U.S. Embassy in ‘Historic and Sacred Land of Jerusalem’

President Donald Trump delivered a video address at the ceremony opening the official United States embassy in Jerusalem, recognizing the historic impact of his decision.

“The plain reality that Israel’s capital is Jerusalem,” Trump said, calling the decision about the location of the embassy “a long time coming.”

Trump announced his decision to relocate the U.S. embassy in December 2017, fulfilling a campaign promise.

“Today we follow through on this recognition and open our embassy in the historic and sacred land of Jerusalem and we’re opening it many, many years ahead of schedule,” he said.

He asserted that the United States was still committed to peace in the Middle East and between Israel and the Palestinians.

“We extend a hand in friendship to Israel, the Palestinians, and to all of their neighbors,” he said. “May there be peace.”