Man Survives Four-Story Plunge from Las Vegas Hotel Balcony

A 20-year-old man plunged four stories from a Las Vegas hotel balcony and lived to tell the tale, police said.
Police say the man, whose identity has not been released, fell or jumped from a balcony inside the Luxor Hotel on the Vegas strip’s southern end on Saturday around 9:30 p.m., the Associated Press reported.
The man survived the fall with minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
“Luckily some of the decorations broke his fall, and he suffered minor injuries,” Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Peter Kisfalvi told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Kisfalvi said alcohol was “most definitely” a factor in the incident.
Others who fell from Las Vegas strip hotels were not so lucky. In 2012, a 21-year-old man from California died after plunging five stories from The Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas. The coroner’s office ruled the man’s death as accidental.
In 2011, a 38-year-old man fell nine stories off the Hard Rock Hotel’s balcony. His death was also ruled an accident, the coroner’s office said at the time.
