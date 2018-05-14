Melania Trump Hospitalized for Benign Kidney Condition

First Lady Melania Trump was treated on Monday at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for a benign kidney condition.
The First Lady’s Office issued the following statement:
“This morning, First Lady Melania Trump underwent an embolization procedure to treat a benign kidney condition. The procedure was successful and there were no complications. Mrs. Trump is at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and will likely remain there for the duration of the week. The First Lady looks forward to a full recovery so she can continue her work on behalf of children everywhere.”
President Donald Trump is expected to leave the White House shortly to visit his wife at Walter Reed following her procedure, the First Lady’s Communications Director Stephanie Grisham told CNN.
Follow Michelle Moons on Twitter @MichelleDiana
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.