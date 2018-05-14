Melania Trump Hospitalized for Benign Kidney Condition

In this July 7, 2017 photo, President Donald Trump, left, and first lady Melania Trump smile prior to a concert on the first day of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany. The White House has announced that President Trump and the first lady have decided not to participate in events honoring recipients of this year's Kennedy Center arts awards. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

by Michelle Moons14 May 2018Washington, DC0

First Lady Melania Trump was treated on Monday at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for a benign kidney condition.

The First Lady’s Office issued the following statement:

“This morning, First Lady Melania Trump underwent an embolization procedure to treat a benign kidney condition. The procedure was successful and there were no complications. Mrs. Trump is at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and will likely remain there for the duration of the week.  The First Lady looks forward to a full recovery so she can continue her work on behalf of children everywhere.”

President Donald Trump is expected to leave the White House shortly to visit his wife at Walter Reed following her procedure, the First Lady’s Communications Director Stephanie Grisham told CNN.

