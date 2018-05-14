President Donald Trump to Keynote Pro-Life Gala

President Donald Trump will keynote the Susan B. Anthony List’s (SBA List) annual Campaign for Life Gala on May 22, the national pro-life organization has announced.

The gala, which will take place at the National Building Museum in Washington, DC, will also honor Kellyanne Conway, Counselor to the President, who will be the recipient of the 2018 Distinguished Leader Award.

Longstanding pro-life advocate Kathy Ireland will serve as the gala’s mistress of ceremonies and House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, a Republican from Louisiana, will address attendees as well.

“President Donald Trump is governing as the most pro-life president in our nation’s history and Susan B. Anthony List is honored to receive him at our annual Campaign for Life Gala,” SBA List President Marjorie Dannenfelser, who also served as national campaign chair for the Trump campaign’s pro-life coalition, said in a statement. “President Trump has diligently and successfully gone about fulfilling his promises to the pro-life voters who worked so hard to elect him, and it has been a privilege to stand with him to defend the innocent unborn.”

Dannenfelser said since the 2016 election cycle, when SBA List canvassers visited some 1.1 million voters as part of their get-out-the-vote effort, the canvassers have redoubled their efforts for the 2018 midterm election.

The pro-life leader said the 2018 elections are “the most important election for the pro-life movement since Roe v. Wade,” in 1973, when the U.S. Supreme Court created a right to abortion – though none ever existed in the Constitution.

“Our team is on track to reach two million voters before Election Day in key Senate battleground states to mobilize the pro-life grassroots and defeat abortion extremists,” she continued. “We must reclaim the pro-life Senate majority to protect the gains made under President Trump and his administration and ensure that his pro-life agenda can continue unobstructed.”

At the annual March for Life in January, national pro-life leaders praised Trump and his administration for being “100 percent true” to his campaign promises. The president became the first sitting president of the United States to address the March live via satellite from the White House.

While campaigning in 2016, Trump made four promises to the pro-life base of his party:

Nominating pro-life justices to the US Supreme Court;

Defunding Planned Parenthood as long as they continue to perform abortions and reallocating their funding to community health centers that provide comprehensive health care for women;

Making the Hyde Amendment permanent law to protect taxpayers from having to pay for abortions; and

Signing into law the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, which would end painful late-term abortions nationwide.

In 2013, former President Barack Obama became the first sitting president to address Planned Parenthood, the nation’s largest abortion provider.

At a gala celebrating the abortion vendor’s 100th anniversary, Obama encouraged Planned Parenthood supporters to continue to fight for abortion rights.

“You’ve also got a president who is going to be right there with you, fighting every step of the way,” Obama said, concluding his speech by thanking Planned Parenthood and saying, “God bless you.”

Planned Parenthood’s 2016-2017 annual report shows the group continues to perform over 320,000 abortions per year while offering no mammograms and minimal prenatal services to pregnant women.

The abortion provider boosted its profits by $21 million – 27 percent – from last year as the group also took in nearly $544 million in taxpayer funding.

In December, the U.S. Department of Justice launched a formal investigation into Planned Parenthood over its alleged sale of the body parts of babies aborted in its clinics for a profit.

Dannenfelser views Trump as an ally to babies and their mothers, as well as American taxpayers.

“Unborn children, their mothers, and pro-life taxpayers could not have a stronger ally in the White House than President Trump, and we look forward to the many victories we can achieve together,” she said.