Republican Gov. Proposes Gun Confiscation Orders, 72-Hour Wait Period on Firearm Purchases

On Monday, Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner (R) proposed gun confiscation orders and a 72-hour wait period on firearm purchases.

His proposals were made via proposals to legislation currently pending in the Illinois legislature.

The Chicago Tribune reports that “the provision that would allow confiscation of guns from people who are deemed dangerous” would last 14 days initially. The two-week period gives the state time to build a case for keeping the firearms or else the guns must be returned.

Rauner described the 72-hour waiting period as a “cooling off” period that extends Illinois 24-hour waiting period two more days. He said, “If someone is perhaps on the verge of committing suicide, if someone is potentially a dangerous person and they have violent acts in mind, that extra two days could make the difference between life and death.”

He did not mention what a single mom in fear for her life is supposed to do if she has to wait three days to acquire a gun with which to defend herself and her children.

Rauner also wants a total ban on bump stocks and trigger cranks, although he did not cite a single crime committed in Illinois with either device.

He coupled these controls with a call for reinstating the death penalty for people who kill police officers and people who kill “more than one person.” This would be accomplished by establishing a new category of homicide called “death penalty murder.”

