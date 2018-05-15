Cheesecake Factory Employees Allegedly Berate Black Man Wearing ‘Make America Great Again’ Cap

A group of employees at The Cheesecake Factory restaurant in Miami, Florida, verbally assaulted a black man because he was wearing a Donald Trump “Make America Great Again” cap, according to multiple reports.

Izabella Victores took to her Facebook page on May 13 to relate the story, saying, “Multiple Cheesecake Factory employees made physical threats to my boyfriend for wearing a MAGA hat” in the Dadeland shopping mall in Miami.

“Employees surrounded our table, uttering phrases like ‘I’m gonna punch his head so hard that I’ll knock the hat off,'” Victores continued.

Victores concluded:

The employees gathered around our table, stopped working, and began chanting that my boyfriend be kicked out. Management had to break up the employees, and police were called. All of these threats and aggressions were done in front of my 80-year-old great grandmother and 8-year-old sister who were terrified. This was supposed to be a simple Mother’s Day celebration, and instead we were threatened and harassed by an entire restaurant of employees.

The man wearing the MAGA hat was reportedly Victores’s boyfriend, 22-year-old Eugenior Joseph.

Victores later deleted her post, but others witnessed the event and told The Daily Wire what they saw.

“Her finger was literally on top of his head, we were all looking at her like ‘what is happening?'” one witness said of the actions of a restaurant employee. “She was pointing at him, calling her other coworkers, telling them to look at this guy wearing a Make America Great Again hat.”

The witness added that at one point, up to a dozen employees were walking around the table berating the customers for the MAGA hat. Joseph also asserted that some employees hurled the N-word at him.

Mr. Joseph said he felt threatened by the employees’ actions.

“He got behind me, and another coworker came by, and they were staring at each other, and he fist bumped him, and then he started looking at me, balling his fists, smacking his fists, trying to scare me,” Joseph said.

Joseph also said some of the raucous employees even followed them outside when they left the establishment.

Breitbart News contacted The Cheesecake Factory and received a message from Alethea Rowe, senior director of Public Relations of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated:

“No guest should ever feel unwelcomed in one of our restaurants, and we are taking this matter very seriously,” Rowe replied. “Upon learning of this incident, we immediately apologized to the guests in person. We are conducting an investigation and will take the appropriate corrective action.”

The Cheesecake Factory also noted, “The individuals involved in the incident have been suspended pending the results of our investigation.”

