Donald Trump Sends ‘Best Wishes’ to Muslims on Ramadan

President Donald Trump sent a greeting to all Muslims observing Ramadan around the world in a statement Tuesday.

“With the rising of tonight’s moon, I send my greetings and best wishes to all Muslims observing Ramadan in the United States and around the world,” the president said in a statement released by the White House.

Ramadan begins Tuesday evening, a Muslim season celebrating the revelation of the Quran to the prophet Muhammad.

The president noted that Ramadan was a period of fasting and spiritual reflection for Muslims, pointing out that many perform acts of charity, read the Quran, and recite prayers during the holy season.

“Ramadan reminds us of the richness Muslims add to the religious tapestry of American life,” Trump wrote, pointing out the Constitution’s enshrining the right to religious liberty.

“Our Constitution ensures Muslims can observe Ramadan in accordance with the dictates of conscience and unimpeded by government,” the statement read.

Trump also issued a statement honoring Ramadan in 2017, but condemned terrorist attacks in the United Kingdom and Egypt as “acts of depravity that are directly contrary to the spirit of Ramadan.”

Trump’s 2018 statement appeared to be more personal.

“As so many people unite to celebrate Ramadan, Melania and I join in the hope for a blessed month,” he wrote, concluding with the traditional phrase of greeting during the season, “Ramadan Mubarak.”