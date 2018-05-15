Donald Trump: Time to ‘Catch’ Illegal Immigrants and ‘Release’ Them Back to Their Countries

President Donald Trump spoke about the ongoing threat posed to the United States by illegal immigration, vowing to send illegal immigrants back to their county of origin.

“We have a catch-and-release program, too,” he said. “It’s called, we catch them and we release them in the country they came back from. We’re getting them out or we’re putting them in prison.”

The president made his remarks during a speech to memorialize fallen law enforcement officers on Capitol Hill.

Trump called on Congress to secure the borders, stop sanctuary cities, and eliminate policies allowing violent criminals back into the communities.

He noted that MS-13 gang leaders were urging members to assassinate police officers in New York City in order to “take back the streets.”

“They got it wrong,” he replied. “We are the ones who are taking back the streets. We are getting them out of our country by the thousands.”