Donald Trump: White House Leakers Are ‘Traitors and Cowards’

President Donald Trump warned White House leakers that they would be discovered, responding to a growing number of embarrassing leaks from inside the West Wing.

“The so-called leaks coming out of the White House are a massive over-exaggeration put out by the Fake News Media in order to make us look as bad as possible,” Trump wrote on Twitter on Monday. “With that being said, leakers are traitors and cowards, and we will find out who they are!”

The latest round of leaks involved the president’s press staff after communications staffer Kelly Sadler joked about McCain’s impending death when the team faced opposition from the ailing Arizona senator. That story was leaked to reporters at The Hill.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders scolded the staff for leaking and betraying their colleagues, as details of that meeting were leaked to ABC News.

Another leak to Axios detailed a comment from Director of Strategic Communications Mercedes Schlapp, who signaled her support for Sadler who she believed was unfairly targeted by her colleagues.

In response, Kellyanne Conway went on the record in an interview to Fox News to discuss the ongoing leaks and several discussions that she had with President Trump about the issue.

“[I]f you work at the pleasure of the president, like we all do here, and you have the privilege and the blessing of coming every day to work in this White House on behalf of the nation that we all love then you want to be competent, you want to be loyal and you ought to be able to reinforce the agenda that prevailed here,” she said in an interview with Martha MacCallum.

Conway added that she expected personnel changes at the White House as a result of the ongoing leaks.